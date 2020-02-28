Kentucky Democratic Party calls for lawmaker to resign over 'homophobic' comments

The Democratic Party of Kentucky is calling for one lawmaker to resign.

The video shows Senator Phillip Wheeler sharing the photo of Governor Andy Beshear with members of an LGBTQ charity group. (Photo by Daniel Desrochers, Lexington Herald-Leader.)

The party says Senator Phillip Wheeler, R-Pikeville, made homophobic comments at another campaign event.

A video shows him sharing the photo of Governor Andy Beshear with members of an LGBTQ charity group.

Wheeler says he was only upset about the clothing in the picture. Beshear says lawmakers must represent all kinds of people.

"Everybody who comes in here should be treated with respect," Gov. Beshear said. "Everybody is welcome. I think we will continue to do that. As long as people act respectfully, we welcome everybody."

WKYT spoke with Senator Wheeler who says he stands by his comments.

He added his remarks were not homophobic, but that he thought the group was mocking religion.