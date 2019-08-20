Kentucky Democratic lawmakers face uphill battle with minimum wage increase bill

Democratic lawmakers are behind a new piece of legislation prefiled for the 2020 Regular Session that looks to raise the minimum wage.

Rep. Kathy Hinkle, D - Louisa and Sen. Reggie Thomas, D - Lexington propose a minimum wage increase. (WKYT)

Kentucky's minimum wage is currently set at $7.25 an hour, but the bill backed by Sen. Reggie Thomas, D - Lexington and and Rep. Kathy Hinkle, D - Louisa, would bring the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2027.

This legislation is something Thomas has unsuccessfully tried to pass in previous sessions.

"Just because you have one strike and two strikes doesn't mean you stop swinging," Thomas said.

The bill would stagger increases over the seven-year period if passed.

"We should pay our people what they are worth," Hinkle said.

The bill would also allow cities to enact their own minimum wage, which is something Lexington did in 2015. Lexington's minimum wage increased to $10.10 an hour over three years, but the Kentucky Supreme Court struck down the measure.

Thomas said unemployment stayed flat in Fayette County while the increased minimum wage was in effect.

Democratic lawmakers understand this bill is a longshot in the Republican-controlled legislature, and they say they are willing to compromise to get something passed.