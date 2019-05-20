Kentucky Democrats make final push for party nomination ahead of Tuesday primary

Kentucky's Democratic gubernatorial candidates continue to hit the campaign trail as they are hours away from polls opening throughout the Commonwealth.

Photo: WKYT/Garrett Wymer

Voter turnout projections are low, but it's not stopping the candidates making their final push for votes.

Months of meet and greets, debates and political ads wind down Tuesday as Democrats will decide between Andy Beshear, Adam Edelen, Rocky Adkins and Geoff Young.

Beshear, Kentucky's attorney general, campaigned in western Kentucky on his work as the state's top prosecutor while pushing for universal healthcare.

"Campaigns are a test of integrity. I know our campaign has passed it by remaining positive and talking about what we're gonna do," Beshear said. "I'm confident we can run a transparent, honest and ethical state government."

House Minority Leader Rocky Adkins eas in eastern Kentucky, which is a region of the state he calls home.

"I have a vision for Kentucky and how we rebuild and diversify the economies of rural to bring hope and opportunity back home to eastern Kentucky," Adkins said.

Former state auditor Adam Edelen didn't put out a list of official campaign stops Monday, but his campaign was in Louisville and Meade County.

"I'm the candidate for governor that gives Kentucky a fighting chance and a changing economy," Edelen said. "I'm the candidate that can build a prosperous Kentucky who will keep our kids and grandkids here."

Governor Matt Bevin and Rep. Robert Goforth didn't have any announced campaign stops in the Republican race.