Kentucky Derby fans celebrate at Keeneland

Despite the dreary weather on Saturday, many people headed to Keeneland to watch the Kentucky Derby. The horse racing facility in Lexington is a popular destination for people looking to bypass the large crowds at Churchill Downs but still have a good time.

"I'm from Louisville. We came to Keeneland because of the atmosphere. It's a lot quieter than Churchill Downs. We can spend more time here and not spend as much money," said Ken Schlesinger.

People either watched the races on Keeneland's large video board overlooking the paddock or on flat screen TVs throughout the grandstand.

"You try to look at horses that have good figures and can run in the rain," said Dale Brock, as he explained his process for choosing a horse to bet on.

Although many people chose to play it safe, Bill Reuss said he and his wife weren't afraid to take risks.

"We're gamblers at heart. If they had slot machines, we'd be playing those until post-time," said Reuss.

People had picnics in Keeneland's paddock, walking ring, and grandstand, and tailgated on The Hill.