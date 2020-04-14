Kentucky Eagle partners with Kentucky Emergency Management to transport supplies across state

Kentucky Eagle is usually hauling our favorite beers and wines to destinations across the state, but lately their loads have had a different look.

Tate Russell, the President of the company, says herself and other distribution companies have stepped forward to deliver hand sanitizer and cleaners to locations across the state. The substances were made by distilleries to help with hand sanitizing shortages.

"We reached out to the state because we realized they likely needed to move a lot of product and easily and quickly," said Russell. "The community is one of our four core values. To move forward we have to give back."

Kentucky Emergency Management Director Michael Dossett says dozens of hubs are set up across the state for drop off points. It's up to the community health leaders on how the product is distributed. Dossett says the help is much needed since the state does not have a trucking service that can hit the road at any time.

"While we're being hit with a 1,000 year pandemic, the bottom line is we are seeing the best of people at the worst times," said Dossett.

Kentucky Eagle delivered their first five assignments last week.

Tate says the help also keeps drivers on the road and not without a task. She says the employees have enjoyed the new change of pace and new routes.

