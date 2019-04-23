Kentucky Economic Development Cabinet Secretary Terry Gill resigns

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin has announced he has accepted the resignation of Economic Development Cabinet Secretary Terry Gill.

Gill has served in the position since January 2017, and the governor's office says the state has had $15.8 billion in new investments during that time period. He also worked to bring some of Kentucky's largest employers, including Toyota, into the state.

“It has been an absolute honor to serve the Governor and the commonwealth in this capacity,” Gill said in a statement. “However, I have decided that it is time to return to the private sector where I have spent most of my working career. I leave here with a great sense of satisfaction for what we have achieved, and I look forward with great excitement to determining what my next opportunity will be.”

Gov. Bevin said Gill's impact "cannot be overstated." He will recommend Cabinet for Economic Development Executive Officer Vivek Sarin to serve as interim secretary when Gill leaves at the end of May.