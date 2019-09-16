Kentucky FOP endorses Beshear in race for governor

The Kentucky Fraternal Order of Police is endorsing both Democrats and Republicans in the state's upcoming general election.

Democratic gubernatorial nominee Andy Beshear's campaign announced the FOP's endorsement Monday morning.

"I'm grateful to have the trust and support of Kentucky's Fraternal Order of Police. It's been an honor to serve as Attorney General and partner with our law enforcement community to combat child abuse and human trafficking, battle the opioid epidemic, stop scammers, and clear Kentucky's rapekit backlog," said Beshear.

The FOP also endorsed Republican Daniel Cameron to take Beshear's current job as attorney general. Cameron is running against former Kentucky Attorney General Greg Stumbo, who ran unopposed in the Democratic primary.

Heather French Henry, a former Kentucky veterans affairs commissioner and Miss America, was also endorsed by the FOP on Monday. The Democratic candidate is seeking to succeed Alison Lundergan Grimes, who can't run again due to term limits.

The FOP also endorsed Republican incumbents in three other statewide races: Treasurer Allison Ball, Auditor Mike Harmon, and Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles.

"The hard-working officers across this Commonwealth put everything on the line every day, protecting and serving the people," said Drew Fox, Governmental Affairs Chair of the Kentucky FOP. "They, in turn, should be supported in word and action."

Kentucky's general election is Nov. 5.

