Kentucky Farmers' Market Week an opportunity to showcase state-grown products

State leaders are encouraging the public to help support Kentucky farmers during Farmers' Market Week.

People who participate in SNAP, WIC and senior nutrition programs are able to easily purchase Kentucky-grown produce and products at 41 of the 160 farmers' markets held across the Commonwealth, and this allows low and fixed-income individuals and families to live a healthier lifestyle.

Along with these programs helping low-income Kentuckians get fresh foods, they're also helping local farmers continue to grow their businesses.

"It is really nice to partner with these groups like Double Dollars and stuff because it gives direct money into the farmers' hands," Hickory Grove Farm's Ryan Burnette said. "It helps our local community eat our food and eat healthily and then we're able to benefit from that as well."

Burnette is encouraging new people to go to farmers' markets as they have both great food and a great sense of community.

"You get a great product, and you'll probably make some friends because that's what happens, you find that farmer you like and you go back week after week."