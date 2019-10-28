Kentucky Fish and Wildlife auction off hunting equipment, other items

Some people spent their morning in Frankfort looking for deals on items like ATVs, hunting gear and boats were up for auction from the Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Monday's auction was by far the largest crowd the event has brought in. Hundreds of people were there, bidding on about 250 items.

They're not all from Central Kentucky, though. Bidder Sydney Rager drove up from Hodgenville, waking up at 6:30 a.m. to get to the auction by 8:45.

"My boyfriend and his dad wanted to look at the boats, and the four wheelers," Rager said.

They weren't alone-- the big items drew the biggest crowds.

"We're looking for that Jeep over there, one of them pick ups, and I am especially interested in that 1500 Dodge," Bidder JC Neal said.

Can't overlook the smaller items, either.

"There is two boxes of cut up deer antlers, there is a ladder stand and tree climbers, there is a rug, weather guard, trail cameras, a weather mark, a bear bow, that's pretty unusual," Rager said.

With more people than goods, bidders like Neal kept their expectations low.

"There won't be any bargains today," Neal said.

The majority of profits go back to Fish and Wildlife. All items auctioned are either surplus or confiscated from closed investigations.