Kentucky Football: TV channels, kickoff times announced for first 3 games

The Kentucky Wildcats are months away from football season beginning, and kickoff times are being announced for the first three games of the 2019 season.

Kentucky's season opener at Kroger Field against Toledo will kick off at noon on Aug. 31. The game will air on the SEC Network. The team's week 2 matchup against Eastern Michigan will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on either ESPNU or the SEC Network Alternate.

SEC play will kick off in primetime, as Kentucky hosts Florida in a highly-anticipated matchup at Kroger Field at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

Kentucky is expecting better crowds to start the 2019 season, as football season ticket sales have already surpassed last year's total with more than 30,600 sold.