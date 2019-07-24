Kentucky Fried Chicken giving away picnic polo

Kentucky Fried Chicken is releasing a picnic polo that lets people enjoy a meal anywhere they go this summer on the fly.

The polo easily changes into a picnic blanket that includes a utensil holder.

The picnic shirt is being given away to customers in Springfield, Missouri in honor of National Drive-thru day on July 24. That's where the first drive-thru in the United States opened.

You can also enter a contest to win a KFC Picnic shirt by clicking or tapping here.

Entries are only being taken through July 31.

