Kentucky Fried Chicken giving away picnic polo

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Fried Chicken is releasing a picnic polo that lets people enjoy a meal anywhere they go this summer on the fly.

The polo easily changes into a picnic blanket that includes a utensil holder.

The picnic shirt is being given away to customers in Springfield, Missouri in honor of National Drive-thru day on July 24. That's where the first drive-thru in the United States opened.

You can also enter a contest to win a KFC Picnic shirt by clicking or tapping here.

Entries are only being taken through July 31.

 
