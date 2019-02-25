Kentucky GOP lawmakers, chief justice debate bill impacting judicial circuits

A Senate bill passed out of committee on Monday seeks to change how the court handles lawsuits against state officials.

Senate Bill 2 would allow state government agencies and officials named in civil actions to take the matter out of Franklin Circuit Court by requesting a judge change.

Franklin Circuit is where most constitutional challenges and state government cases take place.

Kentucky's Chief Justice John Minton testified to the committee-- which is extremely rare for a justice-- urging lawmakers to not pass the bill by saying it would have a "ruinous effect" on the court of justice.

"Please don't do this to the system," Justice Minton said.

He says the bill would have a big fiscal impact and would wreak havoc on the circuit court system.

Chief Justice Minton says he fears the language is too broad, possibly impacting any kind of case. He used divorces of a state official or employee as an example.

Others say this bill is all about too much authority being given to the Franklin Circuit Court.

"Doesn't that give undue weight to the judges that sit in that circuit or to the voters that vote in that county? Isn't there a risk that it politicizes that judicial circuit? said Senator Whitney Westerfield, R-Hopkinsville.

Judge Phillip Shepherd hears many of the cases that go through the Franklin Circuit. He recently struck down the pension bill, and Governor Matt Bevin called the judge a "political hack."

SB2 was filed by Senate President Robert Stivers, R-District 25. He says despite the issues between Judge Shepherd and Gov. Bevin, this bill did not come at the request of the Governor's office.

If the bill does pass, the special judge would be selected at random.

