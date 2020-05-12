Kentucky Gives Day helps nonprofits around the state

Tuesday is Kentucky Gives Day, a day all about giving in the bluegrass.

It's a day when nonprofits ask for donations to help fund their organizations throughout the year.

"That dollar for all of us is having to stretch further right now," Karen Griffin, God's Pantry Director of Donor Relationships. "And so, the idea that someone would give to us from this thing that is so precious to them right now, it means a lot."

That's a sentiment that Griffin thinks a lot of non-profits across Kentucky are feeling today. God's Pantry is a food bank primarily serving central and eastern Kentucky. Griffin said her organization is one of many hoping to receive donations that will fund their work through the year.

"Financially our goal is to raise $15,000 which is a big day if we can reach that goal today," Griffin said. "I think last I heard we're a little over halfway there and it's only 9 o'clock in the morning so that's a good day."

But that's not the most important thing.

"For some folks giving that $5 donation is so much more to them because it's all that they have to give, and those gifts right now, quite frankly, especially now in this new world that we live in with the pandemic, those gifts are for me as someone who works with donors all the time," Griffin said. "Those are as meaningful, quite honestly, as the really big ones."

Donations will stop being accepted through Kentucky Gives Day at midnight. Click here if you'd like to donate to a nonprofit.