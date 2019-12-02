Kentucky Gov.-elect Beshear set to announce appointments

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov.-elect Andy Beshear is set to make some key appointments in his new administration.

A release from Beshear’s transition team says the Democrat is scheduled to announce the appointments Monday at the state Capitol in Frankfort.

Beshear and Lt. Gov.-elect Jacqueline Coleman will be sworn in at the Capitol on Dec. 10. Lawmakers will convene in early January.

Beshear defeated Republican incumbent Matt Bevin in a close election.

