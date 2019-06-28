Kentucky governor's race is gaining steam

Incumbent Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin and current Attorney General Andy Beshear are turning up the heat for this fall's gubernatorial election.

The two are no strangers to each other. They have faced off in the courtroom many times, taking opposing sides in state lawsuits. They have often traded verbal jabs as a result of the legal proceedings, but the tension is rising further now that the two are competing to lead the Commonwealth over the next four years.

Teachers are still front and center in the political arena, following high profile protests to proposed changes to both school funding and teacher pensions.

On Friday the two discussed the labor cabinet's attempts to fine teachers who used sick days to come protest in Frankfort during the latest school year.

"I challenged our governor to order his labor cabinet secretary to stop fining teachers a thousand dollars a day simply by going to the capitol and fighting for education," said Beshear.

Bevin said the issue was out of his hands.

"Our labor cabinet and our labor secretary have a specific job to do. They are doing the job. What the end result of that job will be, we will see when we get there," said Bevin.

In an interview with WKYT Bevin also discussed the removal of Lieutenant Governor Jenean Hampton from the 2019 Republican ticket. He says the removal was not a surprise to Hampton, and she knew the conversations were happening.

"For well over a year its been clear this is the direction we are going," said Bevin.

Bevin also stated his support for a gas tax increase. He says this will provide additional revenue for the state to repair or rebuild Kentucky's crumbling roads.

The two candidates will both appear at Fancy Farm on August 3.

The full interview with Bevin will air on Kentucky Newsmakers on Sunday morning at six on WKYT, and at 10 on the CW Lexington.