Kentucky Horse Park celebrates employee's 93rd birthday

The Kentucky Horse Park celebrated the birthday of one of their employees on Saturday.

Eugene Carter Junior turns 93 on Tuesday. He has worked at The Kentucky Horse Park for more than a decade.

Carter shows off legendary racehorses in the Hall of Champions.

"Well I promised myself if I can live to be 93 I might think about retiring but if I keep going like I'm going now who knows. I'll keep going till God says its time for you to come home," said Carter.

Eugene Carter signed autographs for his fans after the celebration.

Carter is a World War Two veteran. He is also one of the few people alive to say they've been on the back of famed horse Man 'O War.

The horse park will honor Carter with a documentary on his life, set to be released sometime around his birthday.