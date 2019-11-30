Kentucky Horse Park driving tour lights up Lexington

Thanksgiving is over and Christmas has arrived at the Kentucky Horse Park.

This weekend marked the start of the park's 26th Annual Southern Lights.

Start the night with the driving tour through the park with nutcrackers and horses heading to the track.

Head inside the visitor center for the festival filled with vendors, sweet and savory food, a meet and greet with Santa Claus himself, pony and camel rides guy, and a petting zoo with exotic animals.

The sparkling holiday tradition brings out the families from all over Central Kentucky

"We've seen the lights, we went in the snow globe, you got to go in the snow globe, they never had that out here, this is the first time I've seen it," said Andrew Stone, who visit every year.

Visit the Southern Lights every night starting at 5:30 and ending at 10 until December 31st.