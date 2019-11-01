Kentucky Horse Park welcomes US Equestrian headquarters

The Kentucky Horse Park is now home to the US Equestrian Federation's new headquarters building.

Headquarters for the US Equestrian Federation will stay at the Kentucky Horse Park. (WKYT)

"After 20 years our lease was expiring on the old building, and we went through that process and ended up building this beautiful headquarters and are here to stay," said President of the US Equestrian Federation Murray Kessler.

The Federation is the governing body for the equestrian sport in the country. Kessler said laying its roots in Lexington will move the sport forward.

"Polo is growing here, eventing has always been big and important here and show jumping is growing and it needs more championships here so I'm going to push the state now to get the World Equestrian Games to come back here," said Kessler.

The new headquarters isn't just a commitment to the horse industry, other industries will benefit too.

"You want to diversify, not just have racing and that's what's going to sell the farms here and keep people working and keep tourists coming in and eating at restaurants and staying at hotels. It's critical and it's one of our biggest industries in Kentucky," said Kessler.

The US Equestrian Federation had more than 145,000 members nationally.