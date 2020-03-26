Kentucky House, Senate convening Thursday to discuss budget

The General Assembly will reconvene Thursday after being away for several days because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Several lawmakers met in a conference committee earlier this week to continue state budget negotiations.

The House will gavel in at noon, while the Senate will convene at 2 p.m.

Kentucky lawmakers have other items on the agenda besides the budget. They are meeting Thursday and one day next week before breaking for the veto session.

After passing a budget in the Senate, negotiations turn to a compromise conference committee. The main concern is revenues that were forecasted in December will be greatly changed now with numerous businesses being closed and thousands out of work.

Governor Andy Beshear says lawmakers need to only focus on the budget and COVID-19 related issues and go home.

“Well, when they are speaking of the budget and go home, that is basically what we are doing,” says Senator Albert Robinson. “The committees that are working are on essential services only.”

“The budget needs to get done, but that is it,” agrees Senator Morgan McGarvey. “We should be working on the budget and on bills that will help Kentuckians with the Coronavirus. Get our work done and get out of here quickly.”

Lawmakers say they want to make sure they can pass a budget before the veto session so they can have the last day or days to consider gubernatorial veto overrides before adjourning on April 15th.

Some lawmakers say it’s likely they will have to return for a special session to address budget fallout issues or consider revisions during next year’s odd year session.

