Kentucky House passes medical marijuana bill

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The House passed a bill Thursday that would legalize and regulate medical marijuana in Kentucky.

The bill, House Bill 136, passed 65 to 30.


It was the first time a medical marijuana bill has been taken up by the full House.

If the bill becomes law, it would establish restrictions on who can have medical marijuana and determine where it can be used.

The bill has a long list of restrictions, including a prohibition on smoking medical marijuana.

The bill now goes to the Senate.

 
