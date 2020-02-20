Kentucky House passes medical marijuana bill

The House passed a bill Thursday that would legalize and regulate medical marijuana in Kentucky.

[PREVIOUS: Medical marijuana passes first hurdle toward legalization in Kentucky]

The bill, House Bill 136, passed 65 to 30.

The bill PASSED with a vote of 65-30. It will now head to the Senate. @WKYT https://t.co/00bClUDBPM — Olivia Russell (@ORussellNews) February 20, 2020

It was the first time a medical marijuana bill has been taken up by the full House.

If the bill becomes law, it would establish restrictions on who can have medical marijuana and determine where it can be used.

The bill has a long list of restrictions, including a prohibition on smoking medical marijuana.

The bill now goes to the Senate.