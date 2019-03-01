Kentucky House passes permitless conceal carry bill; goes to governor's desk

The Kentucky House of Representatives has passed a permitless conceal carry bill.

Senate Bill 150, backed by the National Rifle Association, will now head to Governor Matt Bevin's desk after a 60-37 vote in the House. It allows Kentuckians 21 and older who can lawfully possess a firearm to be able to conceal it without a permit.

Bill supporters say the bill reinforces Kentuckians' constitutional rights, but some opponents said it hurts what they believe is an epidemic of gun violence.

"It is not the role of the government to force its citizens to ask for their permission and pay recurrent fees in order to exercise their 2nd Amendment rights," Rep. Savannah Maddox, R - Dry Ridge said while the bill was in committee.

The Kentucky Fraternal Order of Police opposed the bill, saying it doesn't address safety concerns for police. The Louisville Metro Police Department also said the bill had potential dangers for officers.

House Minority Leader Rocky Adkins, D - Sandy Hook, also voiced opposition before the House vote, saying the current system isn't broken.