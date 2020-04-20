Kentucky Kingdom announces tentative opening plan; looking to fill 1,400 positions

Kentucky Kingdom is planning to open to the public in June with extended hours.

A spokesperson for the amusement park made the announcement Monday and said the park will open at 10 a.m. and remain open until 9 p.m. each day. Hurricane Bay water park will stay open until 8 p.m.

Kentucky Kingdom’s president and CEO Ed Hart said, “The expanded hours will be particularly appealing to season pass holders and will give all guests more time to visit the park after work. Hurricane Bay water park is a great spot for families to cool off during hot summer evenings.”

Season passes are available for $59.95.

Kentucky Kingdom is also looking to hire 1,400 seasonal team members.

An exact opening date was not given.