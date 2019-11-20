Kentucky Kroger stores offer chance to buy elusive bourbon

Anyone who has wanted to get their hands on one a bottle of Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon will have a chance next week.

On Friday, November 29, people can visit any Kroger Wine and Spirits store in Central Kentucky to enter a for a chance to purchase one of the coveted bottles.

“Our customers are passionate about bourbon and Kroger is excited to give them this opportunity. Pappy is highly coveted by collectors and hard to get your hands on. The history of this iconic bourbon is rich in lore and scandal,” said Kroger Corporate Affairs Manager Erin Grant in a news release. “Each Kentucky Wine and Spirits Shop will only receive a few of these highly sought-after bottles.”

Customers can enter the lottery once per store. They must be 21 years or older to enter. Each location will have a minimum of three bottles available, but there is no guarantee which year will be at which location.

The bottles offered are:





10 year - $79.99



12 year - $99.99



15 year - $139.99



20 year - $229.99



23 year - $349.99



13 year Rye - $129.00



Entries will only be accepted November 29 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Winners will have 48 hours to purchase the bottle after they receive the phone call telling them they won.

