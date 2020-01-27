Kentucky Lottery CEO to retire in March

The president and CEO of Kentucky Lottery Corp. will be stepping down in March.

Tom Delacenserie said in a statement that his retirement from the position will be effective March 6.

Delacenserie took the role in 2017 and in that time span lottery sales increased from about $1 billion to more than $1.1 billion. The lottery broke sales records each year under his leadership, the corporation said.

Funding for college scholarship and grant programs also increased from $247.7 million in 2017 to $272.7 million last year.

Kentucky Lottery Chief Operating Officer Marty Gibbs will serve as interim president and CEO.