Kentucky Lt. Governor's office says liked tweet criticial of Bevin unintentional

The Kentucky Lieutenant Governor's Office has unliked a tweet which expressed criticism over Governor Matt Bevin.

A director for Jenean Hampton's office said the like came unintentionally when the person was scrolling on Twitter using her state account.

The tweet was critical of Bevin's comments on talk radio where he criticized cold weather school closings.

The tweet was from a Russellville woman who said she hoped the governor's car wouldn't start Wednesday morning while being locked out of his house with nowhere to go.

Hampton later tweeted she doesn't "pile onto mean-spirited tweets."

Governor Bevin recently chose Sen. Ralph Alvarado to be his running mate for his 2019 reelection campaign instead of Hampton. Hampton hasn't publicly commented since Bevin's decision but said she wanted to be his running mate before Bevin chose Alvarado. Bevin was complimentary of Hampton in the same interview where he made his comments on school closings.