KY National Guard supplying, sustaining Kentuckians during COVID-19 outbreak

In March, Governor Andy Beshear activated the Kentucky National Guard to help with the response to COVID-19.

A Kentucky National Guard member unpacks a box of supplies in the midst of the state's COVID-19 outbreak. (Photo: WKYT/Victor Puente)

Since then more than 800 members have stepped up to help Kentucky during this crisis.

Their missions range from setting up a field hospital in Louisville, to helping out in case there is an overflow, to helping operate the mobile testing sites in coordination with Kroger. Their busiest mission, however, has been helping with food banks as thousands of Kentuckians have lost their jobs.

“They’ve seen an incredible surge in folks who need this food, and we are fortunate to just be able to help our fellow Kentuckians get food in this time of crisis,” says Major Stephen Martin.

Martin says they’ve been activated for at least another month, and then will take it day by day after that. He also says being able to help the people of Kentucky is a big part of what the guard is all about.

“This is our bread and butter mission,” he explains. “We provide both support to the nation when we are called to deploy, and then our second dual mission is providing support to the state when she needs us. In this fight against this invisible enemy she needs us most.”

