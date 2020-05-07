Kentucky National Guard stepping in to assist during primary election in June

A Kentucky National Guard general has offered service members to staff polling locations during the state’s June primary.

By law, a few polling locations must remain open, and a big concern was who would staff those locations.

Typically, poll workers are senior citizens – a population that is highly vulnerable to COVID-19.

“We have a lot of poll workers that fall in this vulnerable category,” says Governor Andy Beshear. “Just about every poll worker where I used to vote would fall into that category. And now, because we have to have some limited amount of in-person voting – because there's some folks that might not even have a regular address – how we were going to do it safely? General Lamberton offered what I thought was a great solution when he offered the help of the National Guard in carrying out this election.”

Governor Beshear said national guard members will staff the few polling places that will be open during the primary. Most voting, however, will be done through absentee ballots.

Gov. Beshear says national guard members will staff the few polling locations that’ll be open during the primary. Most people though will vote absentee. An online portal is being set up so you can request your absentee ballot. pic.twitter.com/2uxG4zCryR — Chelsea Jones (@ChelseaWkyt) May 7, 2020

To cut down on voter fraud, Secretary Michael Adams has said people have to send an application with proof of identity to get an absentee ballot.

On Wednesday, the governor announced an online portal is being set up so voters can start to request those absentee ballots.

