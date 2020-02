Rep. Adam Koenig, R-Erlanger, is the lead sponsor of the sports betting bill in the Kentucky legislature. He talks about why it hasn't moved forward and what it would do if it does pass.

Kentucky's new public health commissioner Dr. Steven Stack talks about how he wants to improve lives in the commonwealth and if we should be worried about the coronavirus.

Both join WKYT's Bill Bryant on this week's episode of Kentucky Newsmakers.