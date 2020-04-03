Kentucky Newsmakers 4/5: Ambassador Kelly Knight Craft, Sec. Ben Carson, Ashli Watts

Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Knight Craft, Secretary Ben Carson, and Kentucky Chamber of Commerce CEO Ashli Watts discuss their different responses to COVID-19.

Ambassador Craft weighs in on the United Nations' response to battle the disease in New York City and the worldwide economic fallout.

United States Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson talks about the procedures in place to keep people in their homes.

Watts explains how the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce is focused on helping businesses across the commonwealth during this difficult time.