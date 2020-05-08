Kentucky Newsmakers 5/10: MSU President Dr. Jay Morgan, U.S. Senate Candidate Mike Broihier

On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, Morehead State University President Dr. Jay Morgan and Democratic U.S. Senate Candidate Mike Broihier join WKYT's Bill Bryant.

Dr. Morgan talks about how colleges and universities are quickly changing to keep moving forward in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Plus, Mike Broihier discusses his run for one of Kentucky's seats in the U.S. Senate. Broihier is a farmer, former newspaper editor, and served as a U.S. Marine for more than 20 years. He's running as a Democrat in the race against retired Lt. Col. Amy McGrath and hopes to challenge Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky.