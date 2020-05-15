Kentucky Newsmakers 5/17: Secretary of State Michael Adams, Dr. Aaron Thompson

On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, Secretary of State Michael Adams, R-Kentucky, and Dr. Aaron Thompson who is the president of the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education join WKYT's Bill Bryant.

Sec. Adams discusses the plans for Kentucky's upcoming primary election. It was delayed to June 23 and will be an election unlike any Kentuckians have voted in before.

Dr. Thompson weighs in on the plans colleges and universities are making as they move forward during the pandemic. Those plans include trying to have students back on campus in the fall and how universities will make up the financial losses in the spring semester.