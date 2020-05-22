Kentucky Newsmakers 5/24: Kentucky Restaurant Association, Kentucky Retail Federation

On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT's Bill Bryant talks to members of the Kentucky Restaurant Federation and Kentucky Retail Federation about reopening.

Stacy Roof is the president of the Kentucky Restaurant Association. She discusses how restaurants will stay afloat now that they're required to have limited seating and other restrictions.

Kentucky Retail Federation President Tod Griffin talks about the challenges for retail. Some are thriving with online sales, but is that enough to carry them through the pandemic?

Both leaders weigh in on the challenges for their industries during the pandemic.