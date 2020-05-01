Kentucky Newsmakers 5/3: Democratic Senate Candidate Amy McGrath, Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles

On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, Democratic Senate Candidate Amy McGrath and Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles join WKYT's Bill Bryant.

McGrath talks about the race for one of Kentucky's seats in the U.S. Senate and how Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, is handling things in Washington, D.C.

Plus, Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, R-Kentucky, discusses the food supply chain in the state, potential shortages, and the future of the industry.