Kentucky Newsmakers 5/31: Fayette Co. Clerk Don Blevins Jr., Tourism Sec. Mike Berry

On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT's Bill Bryant talks to Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins, Jr., and Secretary Mike Berry who oversees the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet.

Blevins discusses the upcoming primary election changes due to COVID-19. The county clerk says thousands of people have already requested absentee ballots in Lexington.

Kentucky's tourism industry has taken a hit during the pandemic. Sec. Berry talks about what's reopening and how the state's economy will bounce back in the industries he oversees.