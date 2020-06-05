Kentucky Newsmakers 6/7: Attorney General Daniel Cameron, Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers

On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT's Bill Bryant talks to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Lexington Police Lawrence Weathers.

Attorney General Cameron is the first black man to be elected to the office in Kentucky. He weighs in on the protests across the country and in the commonwealth in the wake of the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

Chief Weathers talks about the police response to protests in Lexington and what he wants to see change moving forward.