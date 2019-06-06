Kentucky Planet Fitness employee accused of placing hidden camera in tanning room

A Kentucky Planet Fitness employee was arrested after authorities say he placed a hidden camera in one of the gym's tanning rooms.

Gray affiliate WFIE reports Henderson police arrested 24-year-old Denzel Fraizer of Morganfield on a video voyeurism charge after a female victim noticed the camera after tanning.

Officers said the camera was live streaming and not recording and was only running for a few minutes. The female was the only victim.

Fraizer, who works third shift, was interviewed by police before being arrested. He was placed in the Henderson County Detention Center.