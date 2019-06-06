Kentucky Planet Fitness employee accused of placing hidden camera in tanning room

Based on the evidence, HPD says they think this was an isolated indecent involving only one victim. (Source: Henderson Co. Detention Center/WFIE)
By  | 
Posted:

HENDERSON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky Planet Fitness employee was arrested after authorities say he placed a hidden camera in one of the gym's tanning rooms.

Gray affiliate WFIE reports Henderson police arrested 24-year-old Denzel Fraizer of Morganfield on a video voyeurism charge after a female victim noticed the camera after tanning.

Officers said the camera was live streaming and not recording and was only running for a few minutes. The female was the only victim.

Fraizer, who works third shift, was interviewed by police before being arrested. He was placed in the Henderson County Detention Center.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus