Kentucky Reptile Zoo goes viral with rattlesnake venom extraction video

Millions of people have now viewed a Kentucky Reptile Zoo video showing venom being extracted from rattlesnakes.

A June 2 Facebook video has received more than 5.2 million views in the span of 10 days. It has also received 15,000 shares and 13,000 reactions.

The video goes for more than five minutes, and it shows in real time how quick co-director Jim Harrison can extract the venom from the snakes at its facility in Slade.

"[The] Kentucky Reptile Zoo provides venom from many species of venomous snakes that is used in medical and biological research around the world," co-director Kristen Wiley said. "Snake venom is used in research on cancer, pain control, blood clotting, and many other diseases and conditions that can affect people."

The zoo has approximately 100 western diamondback rattlesnakes. The snake is native to the southwestern United States and Mexico.

The Kentucky Reptile Zoo is open from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. during the summer.