Kentucky SNAP beneficiaries to receive funding Friday

The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services says state beneficiaries of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) program will receive March funds Friday.

This comes after the government shutdown prompted an early release of SNAP benefits in January which included February benefits.

This will be the only time people will receive benefits in March.

Normally, the benefits are made available over the first 19 calendar days of the month based on the final digit of the case number.