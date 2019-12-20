Kentucky Senate leader plans Purdue Pharma settlement probe

The Kentucky Senate's top leader says he plans to forge ahead with a proposal to investigate the state's $24 million settlement with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma.

Senate President Robert Stivers said Thursday it's uncertain yet who would lead the investigation. Stivers has complained that the state was shortchanged in the settlement.

The settlement was reached by former Attorney General Jack Conway at the end of 2015, just a few days before he left office.

Stivers says he still plans to introduce a proposal at the start of the 2020 legislative session to push for the investigation.

The session starts Jan. 7.