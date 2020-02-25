Kentucky Senate passes Marsy's Law

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Senate has passed Senate Bill 15, also known as Marsy's Law.
“Marcy’s Law” again passes full Senate 31-6. More at 530 @WKYT @WYMT pic.twitter.com/MEA0znHMyk— Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) February 25, 2020
[Kentucky votes in favor of Marsy's Law, but court decision could upend amendment]
Marsy's Law would create more rights for crime victims, including the right to restitution from a convicted party for lost days of work, medical bills, and damages to property.
A similar measure was struck down by the Kentucky Supreme Court last year.
[Kentucky Supreme Court rules Marsy's Law amendment too vague]
Senate Bill 15 moves on to the House next.
If it is signed by the governor, it would put a constitutional amendment on November's ballot.