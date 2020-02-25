Kentucky Senate passes Marsy's Law

The Kentucky Senate has passed Senate Bill 15, also known as Marsy's Law.

Marsy's Law would create more rights for crime victims, including the right to restitution from a convicted party for lost days of work, medical bills, and damages to property.

A similar measure was struck down by the Kentucky Supreme Court last year.

Senate Bill 15 moves on to the House next.

If it is signed by the governor, it would put a constitutional amendment on November's ballot.