Kentucky Senate passes voter ID bill, sends to House

The Kentucky Senate has passed a Republican-backed bill requiring people to have government-issued photo identification in order to vote.

The revised version would allow people lacking photo IDs to present other forms of identification in order to vote.

The alternate IDs could be debit or credit cards or Social Security cards.

The bill cleared the Senate State and Local Government Committee on a party-line vote Wednesday.

The measure now heads to the House.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)