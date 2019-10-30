Kentucky Senior Hunger Summit holds inaugural event

The Kentucky Senior Hunger Summit met in Frankfort on Wednesday for the first time.

The goal is to connect people in the community to find solutions surrounding food insecurity among Kentucky’s older population.

The Department for Aging and Independent Living (DAIL) and the Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS) put on the event.

“There is no reason anyone in our state should go hungry, whether it’s a child or an older adult or anywhere between. We have the resources – it’s a matter of raising awareness of the issue and communicating across systems to ensure food gets on the tables of those who need it most,“ said Shannon Gadd, Commissioner for DAIL.

In Kentucky, 16.6-percent of the 60+ population suffer from food insecurity. It’s a 10-percent increase over the last four years.

“Ending Senior Hunger is not just about producing food. Can you drive? Can you make phone calls? Can you educate others? We all have a role to play in our community,” said Gadd.

Right now, the health care costs for food insecurity in Kentucky total $854,718,000. And nationally, only 2 in 5 seniors eligible for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) are enrolled.

You can find a list of resources within the Aging and Disability Resource Center here.