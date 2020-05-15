Kentucky Speedway still preparing for racing with strict guidelines

NASCAR returns to the track this weekend in Darlington, South Carolina after a 65-day layoff without racing.

Photo: Kentucky Speedway

At this point, NASCAR has confirmed racing dates through June 21 with the remainder of the adjusted schedule to be announced at a later date.

Kentucky Speedway was previously scheduled to host the Quaker State 400 on July 11 and general manager Mark Simendinger says they are still preparing for racing in Sparta that weekend with strict guidelines.

"You know NASCAR is a natural sport set up for this," said Simendinger. "We were PPE before PPE was cool. We have fire suits and helmets and facemasks and the whole shot. It's not that impossible for us to maintain social distancing."