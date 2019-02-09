Many venture out to enjoy Kentucky Sport, Boat and Recreation show

On Saturday, many ventured out enjoy the Kentucky Sport, Boat and Recreation show. Doors opened at 9 a.m. and people were already lined up waiting to get in.

Whether you want to buy, mark down items on your dream list, or are just looking for a way to get the family out of the house, the event has you covered.

Kids can enjoy Rosie's Ponies Petting Zoo, face painting, as well as a Ninja Warrior Course.

Tom Noe tells WKYT he has been attending the show for as long as he can remember, telling stories like this one.

"My oldest daughter was born and she weighed 7 lbs 3 ounces, 22 inches long," explained Noe. "A couple of weeks later, we went to Alabama and I caught a 7 lb 3 ounce, 22 inch large mouth."

If you weren't able to get out to to the boat show on Saturday, you still have a chance to visit Sunday.

Tickets to this weekend’s show are $12 for adults and $5 for kids. Children under two years old will get in free.