Kentucky Sports Radio Host Matt Jones still considering run for Senate

Hours after Amy McGrath announced she plans to run for U.S. Senate next year as a Democrat, Kentucky Sports Radio Host Matt Jones said he's also considering joining the race.

On his show Tuesday afternoon, he said, "I very much like Amy McGrath. I think she is a wonderful person and I do think with her service in the military she is an American hero. I will say, as many of you know, I have been considering running. And people wonder, like, what is the effect gonna be on my decision. I just think, as my audience, I owe you to sort of understand that. When I started thinking about it, my reasoning was very simple because I think Mitch McConnell does not stand up for the average Kentuckian, the kind of person that's here (at the show). I've expressed interest. The national Democratic Party has decided that they believe Amy McGrath is the person to run against him, and I respect that."

Jones continued, "But I want you to know that hasn't made my decision for me. I'm still going to think about it and still make my own decision."

Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell currently holds the seat. He's seeking re-election in 2020.

