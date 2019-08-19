Kentucky State Fair changes teen policy after disturbance

Minors entering the state fair at night must now be with a parent or guardian, following a disturbance over the weekend.

Kentucky State Police Sgt. Josh Lawson says two adults were arrested and seven unaccompanied teens were cited after the incident involving fireworks Saturday night.

The new policy takes effect Wednesday. It requires people under 18 entering after 6 p.m. be accompanied by a parent or guardian at least 21 years old. Proof of age and ID will now be required at the gate.

The fair runs through Sunday at the Kentucky Exposition Center.