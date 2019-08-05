Kentucky State Fair taking job applications

The Kentucky State Fair is hiring for hundreds of temporary positions.

Fair says officials will begin accepting applications on Monday for several positions during the 11-day event in Louisville, including admissions, operations and maintenance, groundskeepers and housekeeping.

There are indoor and outdoor jobs available, as well as day and night shifts.

Pay starts at $9 per hour and applicants must be at least 18 years old.

Job seekers can apply online or at the Gate 4 employment office or at the fair's website. The Kentucky State Fair is Aug. 15-25.

People can call the Employment Office at (502) 367-5235 with questions or for more information.