Kentucky State Police arrests Madison County jail employee for sex crime

Kentucky State Police have announced a Madison County Detention Center employee is behind bars after an allegation of improper sexual contact with an inmate.

Troopers investigated after the county jailer was notified of the allegation. The jailer told troopers deputy jailer Vanessa Tester, 44, of Richmond, was accused of having inappropriate sexual contact.

“The safety and security of both our inmates and detention center staff has been a top priority of mine since I took office as Madison County Jailer in January of 2019," Jailer Steve Tussey said. "The employee cited in this investigation is no longer employed by the Madison County Detention Center as of March 26, 2019, at 1:15pm. Due to this being a criminal investigation, we defer all questions to the KSP. My staff is cooperating fully with the investigation.”

Troopers say Tester was placed in the Fayette County Jail where she was charged with third-degree sodomy.