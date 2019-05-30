Kentucky State Police award troopers, officers for lifesaving efforts, acts of bravery

Some of Kentucky's finest were recognized for their service Thursday at the Kentucky State Police awards ceremony.

Detective Matt Wise wins an award at the 2019 Kentucky State Police ceremony (Photo: WKYT)

Troopers and officers were honored for their acts of bravery, life-saving services and dedication.

"We just take a day out to recognize it so people know all the good work they do," Sgt. Josh Lawson said.

They were honored for everything from helping with wrecks, dangerous situations and even for safe driving.

"Sometimes they are invisible to us because it happens at all hours and we are not directly there to see it," Gov. Matt Bevin said.

One of the winners was honored for his investigation into the 2018 Marshall County High School shooting. Detective Matt Wise is in charge of the case involving the shooting which killed two students.

"Handling that level of work with the sensitivity that's needed for each and every one of those victims who have been impacted by that really goes to show you why he's the detective of the year.

Detective Wise was also investigating two officer-involved shootings at the same time in addition to the school shooting.