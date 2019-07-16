Kentucky State Police compete in 2019 Best Looking Cruiser Contest

Kentucky State Police is asking for support in the 2019 Best Looking Cruiser Contest.

There are 47 states participating in the contest. It's sponsored by the American Association of State Troopers.

KSP won the contest in 2018.

This year's cruiser submission for KSP is posed in front of Churchill Downs. It can be seen on the contest website.

Voting lasts until July 30 at 3 p.m.

To help Kentucky State Police get a back-to-back victory and see all the cruisers competing, visit the contest website.